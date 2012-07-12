FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Statoil drills dry well in the North Sea
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 12, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

Statoil drills dry well in the North Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 12 (Reuters) - Statoil has drilled a dry well in the Tordis field in the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Thursday.

“The well did not encounter Upper Jurassic reservoir rocks. The reservoir rocks encountered in the Brent group have poorer than expected properties,” the NPD said.

Statoil has a 53.9 percent stake in production licence 552, with its partners Petoro holding 30 percent, Idemitsu Petroleum 12.47 percent and RWE Dea 3.34 percent.

Reporting By Victoria Klesty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.