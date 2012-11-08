Statoil denies interest in Whiting Petroleum

OSLO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil is not interested in buying Whiting Petroleum and any speculation about its interest was “unfounded and plain wrong,” the company said on Thursday.

“We can deny any speculations about Statoil being interested in buying Whiting Petroleum. The speculations are unfounded and plain wrong,” the firm said in a statement.

The company’s comments come after benzinga.com said Statoil may be considering a bid at $65 per share, well above the stock’s previous close at just over $42.