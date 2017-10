OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - DOF : * Says Statoil extends Skandi Peregrino and contract with Karoon for Skandi Ipanema * Says Skandi Peregrino contract extended with three more years from December 2012 plus 2 x 1 year options * Says Skandi Ipanema has been awarded a contract with Karoon Oil and Gas, and contract has duration of about 150 days, commencing October 2012 (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)