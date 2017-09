BERLIN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Fuchs Petrolub is buying Statoil Fuel & Retail Lubricants from Couche-Tard to bolster its position in Scandinavia, Poland, Russia and the Baltic States, it said on Saturday.

Further details of the transaction, which must be approved by antitrust authorities, were not provided. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)