CORRECTED-Saudi Telecom says chief executive resigns

(Corrects April 2 story to show CEO’s resignation is effective Oct 1, not Jan 10)

RIYADH, April 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Co (STC), the kingdom’s largest telecom operator, said on Monday it had accepted the resignation of its chief executive, Saud al-Daweesh.

STC said Daweesh’s resignation is effective October 1 and that the board had accepted it on Monday, in a statement posted on the website of the Saudi bourse. It did not immediately name a successor.

The statement did not give a reason for Daweesh’s resignation, but it praised him for helping boost the operator’s business to 160 million customers worldwide. (Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Amran Abocar)