FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's STC gets highest bid at $311.75/T for wheat export tender
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 19, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

India's STC gets highest bid at $311.75/T for wheat export tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - India’s State Trading Corp has received the highest bid at $311.75 per tonne from Dubai-based trading firm Sun International < S UIJ.J> for its wheat export tender, trade sources said on Friday.

Early this month, STC floated a tender offering 150,000 tonnes for shipments by Dec. 10 from government warehouses located on the western coast.

On Oct. 1, STC received the highest bid at $308.21 per tonne for a wheat export tender offering 120,000 tonnes on the west coast. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.