India's STC tenders to export 70,000 T wheat-company
February 28, 2013 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

India's STC tenders to export 70,000 T wheat-company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - India’s state-run State Trading Corp has issued a tender to export 70,000 tonnes of wheat, a company statement said on Thursday.

The bid closes on March 12. The company is offering wheat stocks from the government warehouses located at Chennai port on the east coast for shipment between March 20 and April 20.

The government is exporting wheat from its warehouses to cut bulging stocks after bumper harvest since 2007 swell supplies. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)

