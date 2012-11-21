S.T. Dupont to make pens for Louis Vuitton-sources

PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - S.T. Dupont will supply pens to Louis Vuitton as part of the French luxury brand’s fresh push into stationery to be unveiled in mid-December, sources close to the matter said.

The move will pit Louis Vuitton, owned by LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury group, against one of the market’s top luxury pen makers, Richemont’s Montblanc.

The deal between the Paris-listed maker of luxury lighters and pens and Louis Vuitton “ i s quite sizeable in terms of revenue”, a source close to S.T. Dupont told Reuters, declining to be named or provide more detail.

Both companies declined to comment on Wednesday. (Editing by James Regan)