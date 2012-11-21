FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.T. Dupont to make pens for Louis Vuitton-sources
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
November 21, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

S.T. Dupont to make pens for Louis Vuitton-sources

Astrid Wendlandt

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - S.T. Dupont will supply pens to Louis Vuitton as part of the French luxury brand’s fresh push into stationery to be unveiled in mid-December, sources close to the matter said.

The move will pit Louis Vuitton, owned by LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury group, against one of the market’s top luxury pen makers, Richemont’s Montblanc.

The deal between the Paris-listed maker of luxury lighters and pens and Louis Vuitton “ i s quite sizeable in terms of revenue”, a source close to S.T. Dupont told Reuters, declining to be named or provide more detail.

Both companies declined to comment on Wednesday. (Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.