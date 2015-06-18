SocGen buys CaixaBank stake in Boursorama for 218 mln euros

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - Societe Generale has agreed to buy the 20.5 percent stake in its Boursorama unit held by Spanish lender CaixaBank, giving the French bank full control over the fast-growing online bank.

Societe Generale said on Thursday it was paying 12 euros per share for a total price of 218 million euro ($249 million), ending a partnership which began in 2006 after CaixaBank sold its French unit to Boursorama.

Societe Generale said that Boursorama was also buying CaixaBank’s stake in their Spanish joint venture SelfTrade Bank, representing 49 percent of the share capital.

“These transactions will have a non-significant negative impact, below five basis points, on Societe Generale Group fully loaded CET1 ratio,” the bank said in a statement.