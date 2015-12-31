FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SocGen to shut India equities research desk
December 31, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

SocGen to shut India equities research desk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Societe Generale, France’s second-biggest bank by market value, will shut its equities research desk in India as part of the bank’s internal reorganisation, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The Mumbai-based India equities research desk employed four people, she said, and they were all offered the option to relocate to Bangalore to join the bank’s offshore equities research operations.

The French bank, whose other operations in India include corporate and investment banking and trade finance, employs 120 people in its India banking operations and about 6,000 in its back-office centres in southern Bangalore and Chennai. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Susan Fenton)

