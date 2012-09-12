UPDATE 1-Acerinox urges EU buyers to respect contracts

* Acerinox open to new pricing mechanism

By Silvia Antonioli

STOCKHOLM, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Spanish steel producer Acerinox urges buyers to refrain from speculating on the surcharge element of the stainless steel price after they agree contracts, the company’s Chief Executive Bernardo Velazquez told Reuters on Wednesday.

The price of stainless steel is currently composed of two elements, a base price and an alloy surcharge.

The base price is agreed between the mill and the customer on a monthly, quarterly or longer basis, while the monthly alloy surcharge is calculated using a formula based on the average price of nickel and of other alloys present in stainless steel, for the month or two months before the booking.

With the current pricing mechanism, buyers can estimate how the alloy surcharge is going to move before the number is formally announced by the mills.

So, when nickel prices fall European customers often delay or cancel their purchase or buy lower volumes in spite of what is agreed in the contract as they anticipate stainless steel prices will also decline in the near future.

This can be very damaging for European producers, Velazquez said on the sidelines of the Metal Bulletin stainless steel conference.

“Sometimes a customer places an order and then decides it does not want the material because nickel prices are going down. And then, as he knows that we have his material (sitting) in our warehouses, the following month he can put pressure on the price,” Velazquez said.

“So I think the first thing we must do is to change this attitude: when you place an order, you place an order with volumes and price and you have to respect it.”

Philippe Darmayan, CEO of competitor Aperam, said earlier his company was talking to its customers about a possible change in the alloy pricing mechanism for stainless steel.

According to Velazquez, Aperam is proposing the new formula to prevent customers changing their orders because the price of nickel has come down.

“We prefer the old system, but we can change if customers want. We can have fixed prices, we can have different formulas for the alloy surcharge, that’s not a problem for us,” Velazquez said.

Stainless steel prices ST-CRUSTL-IDX have been falling since March this year together with nickel prices, hitting producers hard, particularly in Europe, where demand dwindled as the economy shrank.

HELPING ITS CUSTOMERS

Acerinox has in some cases agreed to finance or extend payment terms for those of its customers worst-affected by the banking crisis which has dramatically reduced credit lines.

“For a big company it is not difficult to get money but the problem is for medium-small customers,” Velazquez said. “We have to support good customers otherwise we’ll have a very healthy balance sheet but won’t have any customers. To some extent it’s our responsibility to our customer and to the society.”

Another major concern for the stainless steel industry is the persisting overcapacity.

Although some players have reduced steel melting capacity, nobody is idling rolling facilities, which process crude steel into the final sale product, Velazquez said.

“What we are selling to the market is the cold rolled product. People are closing some old facilities, which is a normal cycle, but no one is closing the new facilities.”

Acerinox stainless steel production is so far this year in line with last year, when it produced 2.02 million tonnes of crude steel and 1.27 million tonnes of cold rolled steel products.

Velazquez estimated that the group’s revenues in the second half this year will be weaker than in the first half of 2012 but better than in the second half of 2011.

“We had a very quiet third quarter and expect an improvement starting from this month, but who can make forecasts today with the European economy.” (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Mike Nesbit)