Aperam suggests stainless steel pricing change
September 12, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

Aperam suggests stainless steel pricing change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Stainless steelmaker Aperam is talking to its customers about a potential change in their pricing mechanism for the alloy, CEO Philippe Darmayan said at an industry conference on Wednesday.

The European producer is suggesting changes that will make its pricing similar to that for aluminium, meaning it will be based on the daily price of nickel on the London Metal Exchange plus a premium agreed between the mill and the customer, Darmayan said.

Stainless steel prices are currently composed of two elements, a base price, agreed between the mill and the customer and a monthly alloy surcharge, which is calculated based on the average price of nickel and other alloys present in steel, for the month before the booking. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by James Jukwey)

