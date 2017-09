LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal has idled its steel plant in Sestao, Spain due to “extremely adverse” market conditions, a company spokesman said on Monday, citing tumbling steel prices and record Chinese imports.

The plant, which has a 1.5 million tonne per year capacity, will be idled indefinitely. Arcelormittal is the world’s biggest steelmaker, producing some 5-6 percent of the world’s steel.