FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia probing steel-dumping complaint - BlueScope
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 27, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

Australia probing steel-dumping complaint - BlueScope

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Decision may take up to six months

* Weak market conditions increases AD cases likelihood

AMSTERDAM, June 27 (Reuters) - Australian Customs has launched an investigation into alleged dumping of steel hot-rolled coil from four Asian countries, following a complaint by BlueScope Steel, the country’s largest steelmaker.

The investigation will cover steel hot rolled coil, a flat steel product mainly used in white goods and cars manufacturing, from Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Taiwan, BlueScope said.

“BlueScope Steel supports free and fair trade and is concerned at the level of unfair competition in the Australian steel market,” said Mark Vassella, chief executive for Australia and New Zealand.

A darkening outlook for the world economy has led to overcapacity in the steel industry, unleashing sales below production cost from Texas to Thailand, some executives have said. [ID: nL1E8HM0AH]

This is increasing the likelihood of ant-i dumping lawsuits being filed by steelmakers across the globe.

BlueScope estimated the dumped goods have caused material injury of about $50 million and said it could take up to six months before customs make a determination on the case. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Dan Lalor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.