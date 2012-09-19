FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IABr may cut Brazil's steel output estimates for 2012-official
September 19, 2012 / 5:01 PM / in 5 years

IABr may cut Brazil's steel output estimates for 2012-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Instituto Aço Brasil is considering lowering estimates for raw steel output this year after August data disappointed, Marco Polo de Mello Lopes, the president of the group representing steel mills in Brazil, said on Wednesday.

Output of raw steel in Brazil fell 6.3 percent in August to 2.837 million tonnes from a year earlier, IABr said earlier in the day. Production slipped 5.5 percent from July in an indication that woes afflicting mills, such as high imports and oversupply of some flat steel products, still remain.

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Lisa Von Ahn

