UPDATE 1-IABr may cut Brazil's steel output estimates for this year

* IABr may cut estimates for steel output this year * IABr predicted output of 36 mln tonnes this year * Output fell to 23.19 mln tonnes in Jan-Aug period SAO PAULO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's largest steel industry lobbying group is considering slashing the estimate for raw steel production this year, signaling that mills are struggling with high raw materials costs, weak demand and falling global prices for the commodity. Instituto Aço Brasil, as the Rio de Janeiro-based group is known, is analyzing numbers after August data disappointed, its president, Marco Polo de Mello Lopes, told Reuters on Wednesday. IABr forecasts raw steel production of 36 million tonnes for this year. Output of raw steel slipped 3.3 percent in the first eight months, to 23.19 million tonnes. A flagging global economy, a surge in the cost of iron ore and coal and competitive pressures have weighed on Brazil's largest mills since early 2011. "We will possibly have to revise down some of the numbers," Lopes said. "We may do that by November." Output of raw steel in Brazil fell 6.3 percent in August to 2.837 million tonnes from a year earlier, IABr said earlier in the day. Production slipped 5.5 percent from July in an indication that woes afflicting mills still linger. Shares in steelmakers were mixed on Wednesday. CSN shed 0.4 percent to 12.95 reais and Gerdau fell 0.5 percent to 20.30 reais. Usiminas gained 0.4 percent to 11.54 reais.