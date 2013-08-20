FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Steel group IABr cuts Brazil output, sales forecasts this year
August 20, 2013

Steel group IABr cuts Brazil output, sales forecasts this year

Reuters Staff

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian steel mills are unlikely to see raw steel output grow this year, with sales expected to rise at a slower pace than previously thought, according to estimates unveiled Tuesday by the industry’s most influential Brazilian lobby group.

Previously, Instituto Aço Brasil had expected increases of 5.8 percent in raw steel output and of 7.6 percent in domestic sales. The group, known by its acronym of IABr in the country, now expects sales to rise 5.3 percent in 2013, with output showing no growth. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

