Inda sees room for hikes in Brazil flat steel prices this year

SAO PAULO, July 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmakers could increase prices for flat steel products at the point of distribution between 6 percent and 7 percent through the end of this year, Carlos Loureiro, president of the National Institute of Steel Distributors, said on Tuesday.

The group, which is known as Inda, earlier in the day said that sales of flat steel products at distributors sank 6 percent in June from the previous month to 347,800 tonnes, and 0.3 percent from the same month a year earlier.