Brazil's CSN to raise steel prices in January, distributors say
January 4, 2013 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil's CSN to raise steel prices in January, distributors say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA will raise prices for some products as early as Jan. 15, sources at steel distributors said on Friday.

CSN, as the São Paulo-based company is known, announced a 3.5 percent price hike for hot-rolled coil and galvanized products and a 7.2 percent increase in cold-rolled steel products, said the sources.

They declined to be identified because they are authorized to speak to the press. A CSN spokesman could not immediately be reached by telephone.

