Usiminas mulls raising Brazil steel prices in January -sources
#Market News
December 19, 2013 / 5:30 PM / 4 years ago

Usiminas mulls raising Brazil steel prices in January -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil’s largest flat steel producer, is in talks with domestic distributors to raise prices for plates, pipes and galvanized products in January, four sources with knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

Three of the sources said the company, which is known as Usiminas, has yet to formally announce the plan, with another saying that the average price increase could be 6 percent.

Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, the country’s No. 2 flat steel producer, is also seeking to implement a price increase, said two of the sources, who declined to be identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

