UPDATE 1-Steel consumption growth to slow in 2012- Worldsteel

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Global and Chinese steel consumption growth will slow in 2012, hit by weaker economic growth in top consumer China and uncertainties about the debt crisis in the euro zone, the World Steel Association said on Friday.

Global steel consumption will grow by 3.6 percent to 1.422 billion tonnes in 2012 and by 4.5 percent to 1.486 billion tonnes in 2013, down from 5.6 percent growth last year, the World Steel Association (Worldsteel) forecast.

“Our key negative is uncertainty over the euro zone,” said Edwin Basson, the association director general.

Worldsteel expects EU apparent steel consumption to contract by 1.2 percent this year to 150.9 million tonnes as the sovereign debt problems continue to act as a major drag on economic activities in the area.

In 2013 it forecasts 3.3 percent steel use growth in the area, which would push consumption up to 155.8 million tonnes, or only 79 percent of the 2007 level.

An economic growth slowdown in China is also going to have a negative impact on steel consumption, according to the industry body, which expects steel use in China to grow by 4 percent in both 2012 and 2013 to 648.8 million tonnes and 674.8 million tonnes respectively. According to this forecast, in 2013, Chinese consumption will be 61 percent higher than in 2007.

“China has approached the top inflection point, when growth starts to slow down. After a long period of strong (steel consumption) growth of around 10 percent now we forecast 4 percent growth,” Basson added.

“China will continue to play a supporting role but I am more comfortable with the realism that I see in these figures... It’s better that we don’t develop further capacity surplus.”

In the U.S. apparent steel consumption is forecast to grow by 5.7 percent in 2012 and by 5.6 percent in 2013, when it should reach a level of 99.5 million tonnes, or 92 percent of the 2007 level.

“The U.S. seems to be on the way to recovery: they have got the financial sector under control and the housing market is starting to recover; this will stimulate steel consumption growth,” Basson said.

Worldsteel forecasts India’s consumption to grow by 6.9 percent in 2012 to 72.5 million tonnes and by a further 9.4 percent in 2013, on the back of urbanisation and surging infrastructure investment.

Steel use is expected to contract in Japan by 0.6 percent this year and by 2.2 percent the next, despite reconstruction efforts after the March 2011 earthquake as currency appreciation will likely continue to have a negative impact on the country’s economy and industrial sectors.

The Middle East and North Africa will see steel consumption rebound by 5.7 percent this year after a 2 percent drop last year on the back of political turmoil disrupting industrial activity in the area. Worldsteel expects growth there to accelerate further in 2013, with apparent steel use up by 8.4 percent to reach 68.5 million tonnes, a record high for the region. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Alison Birrane)