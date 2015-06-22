FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Steel Dynamics forecasts dip in profit as steel prices stay low
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2015 / 12:18 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Steel Dynamics forecasts dip in profit as steel prices stay low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, background, shares)

June 22 (Reuters) - Steel Dynamics Inc forecast a drop in second-quarter adjusted profit, citing a fall in average selling prices due to steel imports staying higher than anticipated.

The company’s shares fell nearly 2 percent to $20.99 in premarket trading on Monday.

The steelmaker said it expected adjusted earnings of 20-24 cents per share for the current quarter, significantly less than the 31 cents per share it earned in the same period a year ago.

The dollar’s strength over the past few quarters has left U.S. steelmakers reeling as cheaper imports from China, the biggest producer of the metal, flood the U.S. market, hurting prices.

Nucor Corp, the No. 1 U.S. steelmaker by market capitalization, also forecast a fall in quarterly profit last week. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.