UPDATE 1-Worldsteel trims 2013 global steel demand growth forecast

By Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Global steel consumption in 2013 is expected to rise at a slightly lower pace than previously forecast, mainly due to weaker growth in developed economies, the World Steel Association (Worldsteel) said on Thursday.

“We are happy to announce growth, we think it is positive growth. We don’t think China is going to save the world anymore but it remains important. It still represents half of global steel demand,” Director General Edwin Basson told a news briefing.

Worldsteel said it expects steel demand to grow by 2.9 percent to 1.454 billion tonnes in 2013, revising down its October forecast, which put it at 1.455 billion tonnes.

In 2014 global steel use is expected to grow by 3.2 percent to 1.5 billion tonnes, Worldsteel said.

The Chinese figure for 2013 though was revised upward due to “a slightly more optimistic view of the Chinese economy,” Basson said.

The steel industry body expects China’s steel consumption to grow by 3.5 percent in 2013 and by 2.5 percent in 2014 to 669 million tonnes and 686 million tonnes, respectively.

In the longer run however China steel consumption growth, which has been very strong in the last decade, will likely be more moderate, as the country reaches a more mature phase of its industrialization.

EU CONTRACTION

Dragging down the global number, Worldsteel downgraded its forecast for steel consumption in the EU and the Middle East, both of which posted negative growth in 2012, with a contraction of 9.3 and 1.2 percent respectively.

Weighing on the EU steel demand is the gloomy economic outlook in the debt-burdened region which has reduced steel demand and pushed many producers to cut output.

Worldsteel expects the EU will be the only region to a see steel use contraction in 2013, although small, at 0.5 percent to 139 million tonnes, before registering a 3.3 percent rebound in 2014.

The Middle East on the other hand, has been troubled by political unrest and the steel body forecasts steel use in the region will grow by less than 1 percent to 49 million tonnes in 2013 and by 6.1 percent the following year.

“In the Middle East, although structural factors such as a young population and industrialization suggest steel use should be higher, the escalation of political tension has had an impact on steel use in the last couple of years and that has led to a slightly more moderate growth forecast,” Basson said.

The forecast for steel use in the North American Free Trade Association (NAFTA) region in 2013 was cut only 1 million tonnes to 135 million tonnes, a 2.9 percent growth from 2012, despite a tough start to the year for U.S. steelmakers, which also had to cut capacity to tackle weaker demand.

In 2014 steel consumption in the region is expected to grow by 3 percent.

In Asia and Oceania, Worldsteel forecasts use steel will grow by a healthy 3.2 percent in 2013 and by 2.8 percent in 2014. (Editing by Jason Neely and Keiron Henderson)