Italy Q1 steel exports up, imports down-industry
May 25, 2012 / 1:58 PM / 5 years ago

Italy Q1 steel exports up, imports down-industry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Within EU, Q1 exports up 4.2 pct, imports down 7 pct

* Outside EU, Jan-April exports up 23.7 pct, imports drop

MILAN, May 25 (Reuters) - Steel exports from Italy, the European Union’s No. 2 producer after Germany, rose 9.6 percent year-on-year to 4.808 million tonnes in the first three months of 2012 and imports dropped 29 percent, data from industry body Federacciai showed on Friday.

Steel imports, about 62 percent of which came from other EU countries in the January-March period, fell to 3.540 million tonnes in the first three months of 2012, data published on Federacciai’s website showed. (www.federacciai.it)

Federacciai did not give any explanation for the moves.

Italy’s steel exports to its main markets in other EU countries rose 4.2 percent to 3.361 million tonnes in the first quarter, while imports from the EU fell 7 percent to 2.198 million tonnes.

In trade with countries outside the 27-nation bloc, Italy’s steel exports jumped 24.5 percent to 1.448 million tonnes, while imports plunged 48.8 percent to 1.343 million tonnes, the data showed.

In the first four months of 2012, exports to countries outside the EU jumped 23.7 percent to 1.928 million tonnes while imports sank 46.7 percent to 1.885 million tonnes, Federacciai said. It did not give EU figures for the January-April period. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; Editing by Anthony Barker)

