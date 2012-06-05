FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy steel industry unlikely to return to peak levels-Federacciai
June 5, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

Italy steel industry unlikely to return to peak levels-Federacciai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s steel industry, the second-biggest in the European Union after Germany, is set to see a decline in output volumes this year and is unlikely to return to peak production levels of 2007-2008, chairman of Italy’s steel industry body said.

“Production volumes in 2012 not only in Italy, but in (all) Europe will not reach levels of 2011. The crisis is biting ever stronger, there is a strong fall in demand,” Federacciai new chairman Antonio Gozzi told a news conference.

“It looks that output peaks of 2007-2008 are hardly reachable,” he said of the Italian industry.

Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; editing by Keiron Henderson

