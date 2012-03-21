UPDATE 1-Japan Feb crude steel output falls 3.7 pct yr/yr

* Smallest yr/yr fall in 3 months helped by Thai recovery

* Softer yen seen raising exports in March -industry

* Output down 0.3 pct from January

TOKYO, March 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s crude steel output declined 3.7 percent in February from a year earlier, the smallest fall in three months, as demand from Thailand recovered from the aftermath of devastating flooding late last year, an industry body said on Wednesday.

The yen’s retreat to an 11-month low against the U.S. dollar last week will further boost Japan’s steel exports in the following months, while a gradual increase in reconstruction demand in and after April will support domestic demand, the Japan Iron and Steel Federation said.

Crude steel output in February, which is not seasonally adjusted, came to 8.61 million tonnes, falling year on year for the sixth straight month. It was down 0.3 percent from January.

“We expect Japan’s steel exports to show a further recovery in March thanks to the depreciation of the yen during the month,” an industry spokesman said. “Still, a swift recovery of exports is unlikely at the current yen rate.”

The yen hit a record high of 75.3 against the dollar in October 2011.

Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co, Japan’s biggest construction steelmaker, said this week it had cut its first export deal in nearly six months, helped by the softer yen.

Japanese carmakers and other manufacturers operating in Thailand are stepping up orders for Japanese steel after suffering disruptions to production and supply chains from widespread flooding there late last year, the industry body official said.

On the domestic front, Japan is spending nearly all of its 19 trillion yen ($228 billion) five-year reconstruction budget in the first two years, or up to March 2013, to rebuild ports, bridges and roads destroyed by the March 2011 earthquake, which led to a massive tsunami and the world’s worst nuclear crisis in 25 years.

Analysts estimate that spending will increase steel demand by up to 1 million tonnes a year, less than 2 percent of Japan’s annual consumption of 60 million tonnes.

In February, crude steel output at blast furnace steelmakers, like the world’s No.4 steelmaker, Nippon Steel Corp , and the No.5, JFE Steel Corp, fell 6.4 percent to 6.47 million tonnes.

Production at electric furnace steelmakers, which melt scraps to produce mainly construction steel, rose 5.8 percent to 2.14 million tonnes.

Beijing announced this month its crude steel output in February rose 3.3 percent from a year earlier to 55.88 million tonnes.