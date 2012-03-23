UPDATE 1-Japan 2012/13 steel output seen down 2 pct -industry group

(Adds details)

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Crude steel output in Japan, the world’s second-largest producer of the construction material, will take a hit from a slump in the shipbuilding sector and destocking in the new financial year, and may shrink 2 percent to around 104 million tonnes if exports stay flat, an industry body said on Friday.

Japan’s crude steel production has been on a downtrend since late last year as its strong yen currency cut into exports while widespread floods in Thailand ruptured the supply chains of Japanese manufacturers, reducing steel demand.

Eiji Hayashida, chairman of the Iron and Steel Federation of Japan, said steel demand from the shipbuilding sector was expected to plunge 20 percent, or 1 million tonnes, in the 2012/13 financial year, which begins in April.

That will more than offset additional demand of an estimated 600,000 tonnes from reconstruction to build ports and roads devastated by the March 11 earthquake last year.

Export contracts of Japanese ships plummeted 23 percent in February because of the strong yen, the association said.

The yen’s retreat to an 11-month low against the U.S. dollar last week was a relief but was not enough to revive the manufacturing sector, Hayashida said.

“Japanese manufacturers will not return to normal operations unless the yen falls below the 90 level,” Hayashida, also the president of JFE Steel Corp, the world’s fifth-biggest steelmaker, said.

A recovery in exports after a rebound in Asia’s steel demand would help raise Japan’s crude steel output to match this year’s level of 106 million tonnes, however.

A fall in output below 100 million tonnes would make redundant more than 20 million tonnes of Japan’s crude steel capacity, prompting mills to scrap some domestic plants. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)