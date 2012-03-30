UPDATE 1-Japan Q2 crude steel demand seen down 1 pct y/y

* Japan Q2 crude steel demand seen down 1.9 pct q/q

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s demand for crude steel in the second quarter will fall 1 percent from a year ago, the trade ministry said on Friday, as steelmakers and distributors draw on swollen domestic inventories to cope with consumption by carmakers.

Demand for crude steel in Japan, the world’s No.2 producer of the construction material, is seen at 26.1 million tonnes for the April-to-June quarter, the ministry estimated, based on a survey of steelmakers and inventory levels at the end of March.

That is down 1.9 percent from the preceding quarter when carmakers, construction companies and other steel users boosted production ahead the March 31 year-end. Carmakers account for nearly a quarter of Japan’s steel consumption.

“A high level of inventories is still clogging the market after steelmakers a year ago raised production despite a plunging demand in the wake of the March 11 earthquake,” said an official at the ministry.

Blast furnace steelmakers kept run-rates high after the massive earthquake to provide gas-generated electricity to local power utilities devastated by the quake.

The ministry expects domestic demand for steel products to grow 5.6 percent from a year earlier to 12 million tonnes in April-June, lifted by a 32.3 percent gain in demand from car makers as well as a small pickup in exports after the yen’s weakening and from reconstruction demand.

Demand from the shipbuilding industry in the second quarter, however, is seen declining 18.6 percent year on year, the ministry said.

A steel industry body said last week Japan’s crude steel output will take a hit from a slump in the shipbuilding sector and destocking in the new financial year starting April, and may shrink 2 percent to around 104 million tonnes if exports stay flat. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Himani Sarkar)