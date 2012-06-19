UPDATE 1-Japan May crude steel output rises 2 pct yr/yr

(Adds details)

* Output up 2 pct for 3rd consecutive yr/yr gain

* Output up 1.7 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, June 19 - Japan’s crude steel output rose 2 percent in May from a year earlier, industry figures showed on Tuesday, as strong demand from the domestic car and construction sectors outweighed a decline in exports.

Output rose for a third consecutive month to 9.23 million tonnes during the month, the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) said on Tuesday.

“Top steelmakers are struggling to raise exports as the yen stayed at a high level, although strong output at car makers and large development projects in the Tokyo area underway propped up demand,” a JISF official said.

Crude steel output, which is not seasonally adjusted, increased 1.7 percent from April. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)