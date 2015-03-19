FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Japan crude steel output falls for sixth consecutive month
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 19, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Japan crude steel output falls for sixth consecutive month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s crude steel output fell 0.2 percent in February from a year earlier, marking sixth straight month of decline, the Japan Iron and Steel Federation said on Thursday.

This was partly due to the effects of an increase in sales tax last April which hit demand for products such as cars. Labour shortages in the construction industry also dampened demand for steel.

Crude steel output dropped to 8.43 million tonnes in February from a year earlier.

The decrease is in line with a 0.7 percent slip predicted for the January-March quarter by Japan’s trade ministry in December.

Output of wide strips, mainly used for automobiles and electrical appliances, fell 2.1 percent from a year earlier, logging four consecutive months of declines. Production of small steel bars, used for construction, slid 8.0 percent, the sixth month in a row that this has fallen.

Output, which is not seasonally-adjusted, decreased 6.5 percent from January.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.