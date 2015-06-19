FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Japan crude steel output falls for 9th month in May
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 19, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Japan crude steel output falls for 9th month in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s crude steel output fell 7 percent in May from a year earlier, the ninth straight monthly fall, as slack car consumption and slower government spending on public works battered steel demand.

The continued decline is in contrast with recent data which underlined an upbeat mood among Japanese manufacturers and retailers.

In May, steel production slid to 8.92 million tonnes, the Japan Iron and Steel Federation said on Friday.

“Automakers are still making production adjustments due to high inventories. That is affecting steel demand,” said a researcher at the federation.

“Behind the weaker steel output was also a drop in public works due to slower budget implementation by the government than a year ago. But that will likely change from July as the budgets are expected to be executed,” he said.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said in April that Japan’s crude steel output for April-June is forecast to drop 7.8 percent from a year earlier to the lowest for the quarter in six years. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.