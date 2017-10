TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s crude steel output is expected to to fall 2 million tonnes in the financial year beginning in April, to 104 million tonnes, if exports stay at their current level, the chairman of the Iron and Steel Federation of Japan said on Friday.

Eiji Hayashida, who is also president of JFE Steel Corp, was speaking at a regular news conference. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)