Strike deadline nears for two steelmakers in U.S.

* Steelworker union strike deadline nears for ArcelorMittal

* USW hopeful of new work contract at U.S. Steel

* Both steel companies’ shares rise

By Steve James

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Some U.S. steelworkers could mark the Labor Day holiday on strike if negotiations for new employment contracts with U.S. Steel and ArcelorMittal break down by Saturday’s midnight (0400 Sunday GMT) deadline.

Union leaders were hopeful on Friday that a new contract would be reached with U.S. Steel, but they were less optimistic about ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, which is making plans for a strike.

“Yesterday the company took some steps forward, including backing off of their demand for no pensions for new hires,” the United Steelworkers union (USW) told members in a letter.

“But we remain far apart,” said the letter from David McCall, the local leader heading the talks with ArcelorMittal.

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal had no comment on the status of the talks, but a statement from the company’s U.S. unit in Chicago said it was taking precautionary measures.

“ArcelorMittal has recently begun the process of taking asset preservation steps at its facilities should a work stoppage occur,” it said, without elaborating.

The union, which represents about 26,000 steelworkers at the two companies, said it was making progress on crucial issues in the U.S. Steel talks. “We remain hopeful that a deal can be reached that would avert any work stoppage.”

Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel declined comment. The deadline for reaching agreement on new contracts at both steelmakers is midnight EDT on Saturday, part of a three-day Labor Day holiday weekend.

The possibility of a work stoppage comes at a difficult time for the steel industry, which is suffering from weak demand and low prices. U.S. steelmakers have cut capacity to manage supply, but demand has still not returned to pre-recession levels.

Last month, ArcelorMittal, which has steelmaking plants in Indiana, Ohio and several other U.S. states, said tough market conditions would continue into the second half of the year, particularly in Europe, where it lowered its consumption forecast due to the severity of the slowdown.

“There’s a lot of things they could lose by having a strike,” said analyst Charles Bradford, of Bradford Research in New York.

“Mittal’s demands have been quite substantial, but U.S. Steel would be hurt more by a strike, their financial position is weaker.”

U.S. Steel has big legacy costs for retiree medical care and pensions - a major focus in the contract talks.

Bradford said U.S. Steel and ArcelorMittal could lose market share if a strike occurred. However, a strike-related closure at either would relieve some of the excess steel in the market.

“Mittal is beginning to prepare to slow down, but they don’t want to shut down the blast furnaces completely - that is very costly. You can’t allow the furnaces to go cold,” he said.

The USW said it would take all necessary actions to ensure operations remain viable and able to resume production.

“We have taken this action to avoid any damage to the plants as a result of the company’s irresponsible negotiating positions and the resulting ‘asset protection’ plans that are being implemented,” it said.

An earlier USW letter on the ArcelorMittal talks said the union was trying “to move the company off of its irresponsible and dangerous course” in search of a comprehensive proposal designed to reach a fair and equitable contract.

“Unfortunately, the company has maintained its insistence on the kind of concessions that we have been reporting to you, including two-tier wages and benefits, attacks on our contractual rights, and cutting back our health care,” the union letter said.

Shares of ArcelorMittal were up 2.4 percent at $14.84 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday morning. U.S. Steel stock rose 2.6 percent to $19.83.