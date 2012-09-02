FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Union reaches tentative deal with U.S. Steel
September 2, 2012 / 9:06 PM / in 5 years

Union reaches tentative deal with U.S. Steel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - United Steelworkers said on Sunday it reached a tentative agreement with U.S. Steel on a three-year labor contract for 16,000 workers employed at the company’s U.S. facilities.

The union had been negotiating for a collective bargaining agreement with the steelmaker since June, it said in a statement.

Members of the union will cast a deciding vote on the agreement over the next few weeks.

Negotiations continue with ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steel maker, over a new labor contract after a midnight deadline passed Sunday without an agreement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
