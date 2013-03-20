FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Global steel output up 1.2 pct in February - Worldsteel
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2013 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

Global steel output up 1.2 pct in February - Worldsteel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Global crude steel production rose 1.2 percent to 123 million tonnes in February, compared with the same month a year earlier, data from the World Steel Association (Worldsteel) showed on Wednesday.

Top producer China’s crude steel output for February rose 9.8 percent year-on-year to 61.8 million tonnes, while Japan’s output was down 3.4 percent to 8.3 million tonnes, the data showed.

Output in the United States fell by 11.8 percent to 6.7 million tonnes, while European Union production fell 5.6 percent to 13.38 million tonnes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.