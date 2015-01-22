Global crude steel output up 1.2 pct to 1.662 bln T in 2014 - Worldsteel

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Global crude steel production rose 1.2 percent to 1.662 billion tonnes in 2014, compared with the previous year, figures from the World Steel Association showed on Thursday.

Crude steel output in China, the world’s top producer and consumer of the alloy, rose 0.9 percent to 822.7 million tonnes, the data showed.

The European Union recorded an increase of 1.7 percent to produce 169.2 million tonnes in 2014, while crude steel production in North America was 121.2 million tonnes, an increase of 2 percent. (Reporting by Harpreet Bhal; Editing by Mark Potter)