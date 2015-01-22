FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Global crude steel output up 1.2 pct to 1.662 bln T in 2014 - Worldsteel
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 22, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Global crude steel output up 1.2 pct to 1.662 bln T in 2014 - Worldsteel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Global crude steel production rose 1.2 percent to 1.662 billion tonnes in 2014, compared with the previous year, figures from the World Steel Association showed on Thursday.

Crude steel output in China, the world’s top producer and consumer of the alloy, rose 0.9 percent to 822.7 million tonnes, the data showed.

The European Union recorded an increase of 1.7 percent to produce 169.2 million tonnes in 2014, while crude steel production in North America was 121.2 million tonnes, an increase of 2 percent. (Reporting by Harpreet Bhal; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.