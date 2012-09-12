FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stemcor appoints Julian Verden as CEO from Jan 1
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 12, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

Stemcor appoints Julian Verden as CEO from Jan 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Stemcor, the world’s largest independent steel trader, has appointed Julian Verden to the new post of chief executive from Jan. 1 next year, Stemcor said in a statement.

Verden, Stemcor group managing director since 2000, will take over from Ralph Oppenheimer as chair of the executive committee and will be responsible for all day-to-day matters, including trading positions and significant deals.

Oppenheimer will continue to have oversight of group strategy, mergers, acquisitions, disposals and structural changes, Stemcor said. (Reporting by Susan Thomas; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.