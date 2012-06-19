FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's SSI will return to profit by Q1 2013-Win
June 19, 2012 / 1:26 PM / 5 years ago

Thailand's SSI will return to profit by Q1 2013-Win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Silvia Antonioli
    NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - Thailand's Sahaviriya Steel
Industries PCL (SSI) expects to return to profit by the
first quarter next year, the company's President Win
Viriyaprapaikit told Reuters.
    "In the fourth quarter there is a good possibility that we
will make money. In the first quarter next year we definitely
will," he said in an interview late on Monday. 
    The first cargo of steel slab, a semi-finished steel
product, produced at its newly-acquired UK plant in Teeside
arrived at its re-rolling mill in Thailand last weekend, he
said. 
    SSI, Southeast Asia's largest fully integrated steel sheet
producer, expects the UK plant, which has capacity to produce
3.5 million tonnes per year of steel slab, will be close to
reaching full capacity by the year-end.
    Win warned of rising imports from China, which he said
accounted for 18 percent of Thailand's hot-rolled-coil market in
the first quarter this year, up from less than 5 percent one
year ago.

