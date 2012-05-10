Deutsche Bank, Stemcor trade first CME billet swap

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Investment bank Deutsche Bank and steel trading house Stemcor traded the first billet swap cleared by U.S. exchange CME group last week, market sources said on Thursday.

The deal comes as interest grows in the cash-settled swap to complement or substitute the LME billet futures, the sources said.

The CME Group cleared 2 trades for a total of 9,000 tonnes of steel billet last week, the exchange said on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank said it was one of the parties involved in both trades last week while Stemcor declined to comment.

Although the CME billet swap was launched on Apr. 17 last year, interest in the contract has started to grow only in the last few weeks, according to Sam Mehew, the steel swaps broker at London-based FIS who brokered the first billet swap contract.

“We have had a number of people who have been looking at this cash-settled billet swap to complement or to substitute the LME billet (futures) contract,” Mehew said.

“People told us that there have been some problems with the billet contract in terms of price dynamics since the contract has become global and they prefer the swap as it’s a more straight forward contract.”

The London Metal Exchange physically-backed steel billet contract has recently been criticized by traders for lack of liquidity, disconnect with physical prices, and warehouse queues and costs.

The collapse of broker MF Global late last year has also indirectly affected the LME contract. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by James Jukwey)