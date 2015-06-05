Workers at fourth Tata Steel UK union vote to strike

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - A fourth Tata Steel UK’s trade union voted on Friday for strike action, setting the scene for the biggest labour action in the British steel sector in three decades after three unions voted for similar action last week.

Members of trade union Unite voted 70 percent in favour of strike action over Tata Steel’s proposal to change their pension scheme. They will be joined by members of UK unions Community, GMB and UCATT if a strike proceeds.

“We have offered Tata Steel UK the savings it says it needs. Instead the company is hell bent on making people who work in a physically demanding environment graft unnecessarily for a further five years to get their full pension,” said Unite national officer for steel Paul Reuter.

On Wednesday, British Prime Minister David Cameron said the government had started discussions with the steel industry over how to safeguard jobs and highlighted the need for talks with Tata Steel.

A spokesman for Tata Steel said: “Everyone agrees that change is needed to resolve the challenges facing our pension scheme which has a projected shortfall of more than £2 billion. We have worked hard to find a fair and balanced way of overcoming these challenges. We are disappointed therefore that no shared recommendation with the unions could be reached.”

Tata Steel will soon be announcing new measures to lessen the impact of the proposed pension scheme changes, according to the spokesman.