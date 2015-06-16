FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Industrial action suspended at Tata Steel UK plant - unions
#India Top News
June 16, 2015 / 6:26 PM / 2 years ago

Industrial action suspended at Tata Steel UK plant - unions

Maytaal Angel

1 Min Read

Birds fly above part of the TATA steel plant in Scunthorpe northern England, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Unions have suspended industrial action at Tata Steel’s TISC.N UK plants while they consult their members on a revised offer from the company.

Unions Community, Unite, GMB and UCATT are in dispute with the company over proposed changes to employees’ final salary pension scheme.

“It is good that Tata Steel has ... changed its mind about closing the (pension) scheme. This dispute isn’t yet over but through meaningful discussion and negotiation we have made some steps towards finding a resolution,” Roy Rickhuss, general secretary of Community union, said.

The unions’ industrial action, including an overtime ban and work to rule action, which began on Tuesday morning will be suspended from Wednesday to Saturday. The original plan for strike action on Monday, June 22 has not changed for now.

Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
