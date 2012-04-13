REFILE-SSI to restart steel furnace at UK Teesside this week

* Teesside furnace was mothballed in early 2010

* Plant restart was initially planned for late 2011

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Thai steelmaker Sahaviriya Steel Industries will restart this weekend its blast furnace in Teesside, UK, the company said on Friday.

Sahaviriya Steel Industries (SSI) bought the Teesside Cast Products integrated mill in February 2011 from Tata Steel and had initially planned to restart it by the end of 2011.

The restart however was delayed due to factors such as unfavourable weather and industrial action, it said.

Tata Steel had mothballed the plant in early 2010 after a consortium of off-takers withdrew from a 10-year supply agreement.

“The first iron suitable for conversion into steel will be produced within two or three days of the furnace restart,” SSI said in a statement on Friday.

“This will mark the resumption of steelmaking on Teesside following the mothballing of the operations in February 2010.”

SSI’s operation in the UK can produce up to 3.6 million tonnes of steel slab while the company Asian facilities can roll up to 4 million tonnes of steel.