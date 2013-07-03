FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US steel pipe makers seek anti-dumping duties on nine countries
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2013 / 11:06 AM / in 4 years

US steel pipe makers seek anti-dumping duties on nine countries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - A group of steel pipe makers in the United States has urged the U.S. International Trade Commission to investigate what they say is a flood of unfairly traded products from several countries, mainly in Asia.

The petition, filed late on Tuesday on behalf of companies including U.S. Steel Corp, asked the commission to consider anti-dumping duties on imports of certain steel pipe products used in the oil and gas industry. ()

It cited imports from India, South Korea, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine and Vietnam. In addition to the anti-dumping investigation, the petitioners requested countervailing duties on pipes from India and Turkey.

Shares in Europe-based pipemakers Tenaris and Vallourec rose about 6 percent and 3 percent respectively on Wednesday. Traders cited the anti-dumping petition as the reason for the rise.

In March, U.S. steel companies urged Congress and the White House to take action against steel imported from China, partly by reforming trade laws to make it easier to win import protection.

China launched its own investigation in May into the alleged dumping of seamless steel tubes and pipes by companies from the United States, Europe and Japan. The Ministry of Commerce did not name the companies under investigation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.