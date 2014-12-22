UPDATE 1-S.Korea appeals to WTO over U.S. duties on steel pipe imports

(Adds U.S. reaction in last paragraph, edits)

SEOUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The South Korean government said on Monday it has lodged an appeal with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against a U.S. move to slap anti-dumping duties on imports of steel pipes from the Asian nation.

South Korea’s trade ministry said in a statement that the high U.S. tariffs on Korean steel pipes, over $100 million annually, put them at a price disadvantage compared with imports from India and other countries. A ministry official said the appeal has sought a withdrawal of the duties.

The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in August that “oil country tubular goods” (OCTG) imports from South Korea, India, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and Vietnam would be subject to duties.

Steel pipes are high-margin products used in the energy sector and have been a bright spot in the sluggish steel industry, benefiting from a boom in the U.S. shale oil and gas industry.

“We believe that the U.S. commerce department potentially violated WTO rules when it investigated the anti-dumping case, including calculating dumping margins,” the South Korean trade ministry statement said.

“If our government wins the case, the U.S. has the obligation to correct its action to levy anti-dumping duties.”

U.S. steel companies lodged a complaint in 2013 saying cheap imports harmed their business, dragged prices down and triggered job cuts.

The U.S. Commerce Department said in July that imports from South Korea’s Hyundai Hysco would be subject to duties of 15.75 percent, those from Nexteel to 9.89 percent, and all other South Korean producers including Seah Steel Corp and Husteel will have a duty of 12.82 percent.

South Korea’s OCTG exports to the United States were worth $818 million in 2013, more than the combined imports of the other countries involved in the case.

South Korea was hit with the second-highest duties after Vietnam, which attracted duties in the range of 24.22 percent-111.47 percent. India steel pipe imports faced tariffs of 2.05 percent to 9.91 percent.

Despite the appeal to the WTO, the United States and South Korea can still engage in negotiations to settle the dispute. If that does not work, South Korea can ask for the establishment of a WTO panel to review the matter.

A spokesman for the U.S. Trade Representative said officials had received the request for consultations and would schedule them as provided under WTO rules. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Meredith Mazzilli)