a year ago
August 11, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Steel & Tube full-year profits rise over 20 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds CEO comment)

WELLINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Steel & Tube on Friday posted a rise in its full-year profit, despite low prices for steel and increased competition creating a challenging environment.

Full-year net profit after tax for the year ended June 30 rose 20.5 percent to NZ$25.8 million ($18.58 million). This included a previously reported NZ$6.4 million tax gain from the sale of an Auckland property.

Steel & Tube's Chief Executive Dave Taylor said in a statement that there continued to be "a particularly challenging environment with global steel prices at 13-year lows at the year's midpoint, ongoing price volatility and intense competition in the domestic steel market."

The steel goods manufacturer said that the global steel environment posed difficulties, but they were optimistic the company's performance would be stronger in the next year.

The company announced its final dividend was 13.5 New Zealand cents per share. ($1 = 1.3885 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
