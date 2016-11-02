FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Ukraine's Jan-Oct 2016 steel output rises 5 percent
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 2, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 10 months ago

Ukraine's Jan-Oct 2016 steel output rises 5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine's steel production rose 5 percent in the first ten months of the year to 20.2 million tonnes as the industry recovered slightly from a sharp war-related fall in output last year, producers said on Wednesday.

Ukraine's steel production fell by 16 percent to 22.9 million tonnes in 2015, largely due to the conflict in the east of the country where most of its steel plants are based.

Data from the producers' union Metallurgprom showed pig iron output rose by 9 percent to 19.6 million tonnes between January and October this year, while rolled steel production rose by 7 percent to 17.9 million tonnes.

The producers said Ukrainian steel plants expect to produce 1.9 million tonnes of steel, 1.9 million tonnes of pig iron and 1.7 million tonnes of rolled steel in November. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.