UPDATE 1-Steel Dynamics 1st-qtr profit drops on lower prices
April 18, 2012 / 10:30 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Steel Dynamics 1st-qtr profit drops on lower prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 profit 20 cents/shr v est. 21 cents/shr

* Q1 net sales $1.98 bln vs $2.02 bln year ago

April 18 (Reuters) - Steel Dynamics Inc’s first-quarter profit fell more than 50 percent, partly hurt by a pricing squeeze and lower customer orders.

Net earnings were $46 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with $106 million, or 46 cents per share, in the same quarter of 2011.

Net sales fell to $1.98 billion from $2.02 billion, the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based steelmaker said on Wednesday.

Last month, Steel Dynamics warned that first-quarter results would be in the range of 15 cents to 20 cents per share -- well below the 36 cents per share that Wall Street expected. Analysts subsequently lowered their estimates to 21 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company cited reduced orders from customers who were holding out for lower prices at a time when flat-roll steel prices slipped faster than the price of scrap metal, a major raw material.

Steel Dynamics’ shares closed at $13.88 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

