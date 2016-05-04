FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. slaps preliminary duties on certain Indian steel pipes
May 4, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

U.S. slaps preliminary duties on certain Indian steel pipes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday said it would slap preliminary duties on imports of welded stainless pressure pipe from India after finding the goods were being dumped in the U.S. market at below market prices.

The preliminary decision came in response to a complaint brought last year by Bristol Metals, a subsidiary of U.S. steel products maker Synalloy Corp ; Outokumpu Stainless Pipe, a subsidiary of Finnish firm Outokumpu ; and Felker Brothers Corp and Marcegaglia USA. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
