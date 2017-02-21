Stefanel to ask for extension to file debt restructuring deal - sources

MILAN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Struggling Italian clothing company Stefanel will ask a court for more time to submit a debt restructuring agreement with its creditors, two sources close to the situation said on Tuesday.

In November, the court in Treviso, northern Italy, granted Stefanel until March 6 to file the documents.

"There is an agreement, but some details still need to be ironed out, both with creditor banks and potential new investors," one of the sources said.

Loss-making Stefanel is in talks with Oxy Capital and Attestor Capital over a deal that would hand the private equity funds majority ownership of the group. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)