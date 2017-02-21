FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Stefanel to ask for extension to file debt restructuring deal - sources
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 21, 2017 / 11:27 AM / 6 months ago

Stefanel to ask for extension to file debt restructuring deal - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Struggling Italian clothing company Stefanel will ask a court for more time to submit a debt restructuring agreement with its creditors, two sources close to the situation said on Tuesday.

In November, the court in Treviso, northern Italy, granted Stefanel until March 6 to file the documents.

"There is an agreement, but some details still need to be ironed out, both with creditor banks and potential new investors," one of the sources said.

Loss-making Stefanel is in talks with Oxy Capital and Attestor Capital over a deal that would hand the private equity funds majority ownership of the group. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.