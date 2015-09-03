Fashion group Steilmann picks IPO adviser -sources

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 (Reuters) - German fashion group Steilmann SE is preparing a stock market flotation and has picked investment bank Oddo Seydler to advise it on the potential listing, three people familiar with the matter said.

Shares worth more than 100 million euros ($112 million)may be sold in a flotation, which is still months away as preparations are at an early stage, one of the sources said.

Steilmann in 2014 posted revenues of 900 million euros and employs more than 8,300 people. Its women’s fashion lines with brands like Steilmann, Apanage, Kapalua and Stones are sold at more than 1,300 points of sale in 18 countries.

Steilmann holds a 53.8 percent stake in fashion group Adler .

Both Steilmann and Oddo Seydler, which advised Steilmann on a 9 million-euro corporate bond issue earlier this year, declined to comment.

Steilmann was founded in 1958. It went through a restructuring in 2006 after the transfer of production to countries with a cheaper labour force than Germany led to heavy losses. It was sold to Italian Radici Group the same year. ($1 = 0.8908 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Alexander Hübner and Anneli Palmen; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)